Woman facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to baby’s death in Mt. Oliver

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. — A woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a 1-year-old baby.

Allegheny County Police say Veronica Anglin, 60, of Pittsburgh, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

According to court documents, police said emergency crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Church Avenue in Mount Oliver on Nov. 8 at 8:29 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive baby. The baby was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified the baby as Ro’Mya Shields and ruled her cause of death as Methadone intoxication. It was ruled an accident.

Police said they interviewed Anglin, who was responsible for caring for Shields at the time.

Officers said she put the Shields down for a nap at 3 p.m. She said she had a Methadone prescription filled every two weeks and has taken one every day since 2018.

Police said she admitted that, while she tries to keep the prescription in a lockbox, she “can become distracted” and “has a tendency to walk away” from it.

Anglin was the only person in the house at the time and the only person with a prescription for Methadone, police said.

She is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

