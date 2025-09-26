WEST VIEW, Pa. — Neighbors are calling for change after a deadly crash claimed the life of a young woman in West View.

“First, I was angry. I saw this coming. So I’m sad it had to come to this,” Carlene Bensch told Channel 11.

Carlene Bensch is talking about the death of Addalena Maiette, who died yesterday in a car crash on Highland and Cornell Avenues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman, 19, killed in West View crash

Today, a group of girls mourned her loss and prayed at the intersection where she was killed.

Woman hit by car in West View starts petition after young woman is killed on the same road Neighbors are calling for change after a deadly crash claimed the life of a young woman in West View. (WPXI/WPXI)

According to detectives, there was a line of three cars, and the third car tried to pass the two others, and collided with the first car as it was turning left.

Because both vehicles were totaled, police say they haven’t determined which car was trying to pass and which one was turning.

“I’m so sorry, and I don’t want this loss of life to be in vain. That’s why I’m doing this... I’ve been trying for two decades now, and sadly, it has come to this,” she added.

Hours after the deadly crash, Bensch created an online petition, urging people to sign it in support of PennDOT stepping in and making changes to the busy road.

Three years ago, she was turning off of Highland and was hit by a car. She has had multiple surgeries since.

So far, her petition has more than one thousand signatures.

“Now is the time to do this. This loss of life is so tragic and so unnecessary,” she added

Channel 11 reached out to Penn DOT, and a spokesperson told us that over the last several years, two multi-way stop sign studies have been conducted at an intersection not far from yesterday’s crash.

Based on the results, it did not meet the requirements for a multi-way stop sign.

He also said there is a future project for a “potential” roundabout not far from the crash site, which could offer slower speeds and fewer contact points.

Bensch isn’t satisfied.

“There’s gotta be more. I don’t think a roundabout is enough,” Bensch said.

Residents tell us they plan to go to the next West View council meeting to share their experiences living on Highland Avenue and the cross street.

That meeting is scheduled for October 8.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group