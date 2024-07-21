Woman injured after 2nd reported bicyclist crash in Downtown Pittsburgh in 1 day

PITTSBURGH — A woman is in a hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police officers, firefighters and medics were called to the 100 block of 6th Street at 9:48 p.m.

Pittsburgh Police say a woman was found at the scene. She had a possible broken leg and was taken to a hospital in serious, but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.

This was not the case in a reported vehicle versus bicyclist crash reported in Downtown Pittsburgh just a few hours earlier.

In that incident, police received calls about a woman who had been hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Commonwealth Place and Blvd. of the Allies.

Officers are still looking for the vehicle involved in that situation.

