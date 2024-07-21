Woman injured after reported hit-and-run crash involving cyclist in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a reported hit-and-run crash.

Officers were called to the intersection of Commonwealth Place and the Blvd. of the Allies Downtown after receiving reports of a vehicle that had hit a woman on a bike.

A woman with injuries was found and taken to a hospital where she is in stable condition.

Police say they believe the vehicle involved was a green Ford Escape.

Anyone with information on this scene is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-255-2827.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group