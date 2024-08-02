Woman pulled gun at Pittsburgh church hosting summer camp after son was pushed, police say

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after police say she showed up to a church hosting a summer camp with a gun.

Sidasia Stanton, 30, went to Lighthouse Church in Pittsburgh’s Saint Clair neighborhood on Thursday after getting a call from her child, court documents say. The child was reported they had gotten beat up.

Witnesses told police she pushed her way inside and began yelling at camp workers.

Officers used surveillance to learn more about the incident and say that is when they saw Stanton pull a gun on workers and point it at them and children who were at the camp.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Workers told police Stanton’s child was pushed and hit their head while playing.

Stanton is facing multiple charges of terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

