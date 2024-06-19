Woman sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murder of Indiana County man

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — A woman was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in connection with the kidnapping and death of an Indiana County man in October 2022.

Taylyn Edwards, 20, entered a plea of guilty but mental ill for the kidnapping and murder of Hayden Garreffa. She was sentenced to a mandatory life in state prison for first degree murder, as well as a sentence of no less than five years and no more than ten years in a state correctional facility on the kidnapping charge.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Garreffa, 19. was found dead in a remote, wooded area of Brush Valley Township on Oct. 22 around 4 a.m.

Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. responded to the scene and ruled Garreffa’s death as a homicide, police said.

Police said he was reported missing from his East Wheatfield Township home on Oct. 20. Police said it was determined he died that day at around 2:30 p.m.

Police said that after an extensive investigation, it was determined that Garreffa was kidnapped and then killed on Oct. 20.

The other seven suspects’ cases remain active.

