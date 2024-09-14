Woman shot, killed in McKeesport early Saturday morning

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman died following an early Saturday morning shooting in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 40 block of Crawford Village just after 5 a.m.

First responders found a woman shot. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group