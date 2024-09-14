Local

Woman shot, killed in McKeesport early Saturday morning

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Stock photo of police lights (Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A woman died following an early Saturday morning shooting in McKeesport.

The Allegheny County Police Department says dispatchers were notified of a shooting in the 40 block of Crawford Village just after 5 a.m.

First responders found a woman shot. She was taken to an area hospital, where she later died.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Woman accused of killing and eating a cat in Ohio is not an immigrant, was born in Canton
  • SKYLIGHTS 2024: Week 3 high school football final scores
  • ‘We just want our stuff back’: Thousands of dollars of merchandise stolen from Pittsburgh business
  • VIDEO: Parents still have questions after Carmalt Elementary School evacuated due to masked man in building
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read