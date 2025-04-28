Woman shot in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — A woman was shot in Wilkinsburg on Sunday.

Allegheny County Police said officers were called to the 1500 block of Park Avenue at 5:09 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

They found a woman who had been shot in her hand when they arrived.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group