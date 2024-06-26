Woman tries passing paperwork soaked in drugs to Allegheny County Jail inmate, sheriff’s office says

PITTSBURGH — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to pass paperwork soaked in synthetic drugs to an inmate at the Allegheny County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint, Alisha Hunt, from McKees Rocks, arrived at the jail to give an envelope full of documents to her boyfriend, Justin Allen, before his preliminary hearing for a possession of contraband charge. She gave it to a known individual at the Municipal Court Building.

During the hearing, Allen tried continuously to get to the envelope, but the known person told a deputy in the court that they were not sure if they were allowed to give it to him.

The deputy examined the envelope and found 13 papers inside which appeared to be soaked in a substance that had stained them, the complaint said. They appeared to be a fake employment/general contract agreement. They were seized as evidence of possible contraband.

A test kit revealed that the papers were soaked in synthetic drugs, the complaint said.

Hunt is charged with several drug charges, as well as criminal conspiracy and criminal use of a communication facility.

