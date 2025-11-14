Women charged in death of 9-year-old foster daughter in Fayette County appear in court

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Two women charged in the death of their foster daughter in Fayette County appeared in court for their preliminary hearings on Friday.

Kourtney Eutsey, 31, and Sarah Shipley, 35, are accused of murdering 9-year-old Renesmay Eutsey.

Renesmay was reported missing from her home on Third Street in Dunbar Township at around 12:41 p.m. on Sept. 3. Police said she was found after Kourtney Eutsey led police to her body in a river in Westmoreland County.

Kourtney Eutsey and Shipley are also accused of abusing their other foster children, including a 6-year-old boy, who was admitted to UPMC’s Children’s Hospital for significant malnutrition.

Kourtney Eutsey was moved to the Washington County Jail to be separated from Shipley in September.

