Woodland Hills School Board president steps down following theft charges

Woodland Hills School Board President Terri Lawson has stepped down, less than a week after criminal charges were filed against her.

The Woodland Hills School Board confirmed Lawson’s departure in a statement Tuesday night, adding that it intends to fill the vacancy on Thursday and reorganize the vice president role.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Rankin borough manager accused of using borough’s credit card for $10K in personal expenses

Police say Lawson, while the Rankin borough manager, used the borough’s credit card over 130 times for personal expenses, totaling around $10,000.

There have been calls to investigate Woodland Hills School District’s finances since its superintendent was placed on paid leave in November.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Parents echo calls for investigation into Woodland Hills School District finances

In its statement, the school board said, “the superintendent’s current administrative leave has been changed to military leave during his attendance at an annual training. His administrative and military leave is unrelated to any allegations of district fund misuse.”

The board’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the high school.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group