Rankin borough manager accused of using borough’s credit card for $10K in personal expenses

RANKIN, Pa. — During Wednesday night’s school board meeting, Woodland Hills School Board President Terri Lawson replied “no” when asked if she was fired from her position as Rankin borough manager and is being investigated.

One day later, police filed charges against Lawson, saying she used the borough’s credit card over 130 times for personal expenses, totaling around $10,000.

“She should not be on the school board, with children and stuff like that. No, no, no, no, no,” Woodland Hills neighbor Sharon Lazar said.

According to police, between May and December of last year, Lawson used the card at places like Lowe’s, Amazon, several food chains, a marijuana dispensary and a wine and spirits store.

Rep. Abigail Salisbury (D-District 34) has been speaking out about the need for further investigation into Lawson and Woodland Hills.

“When we look at a public who has lost faith in the way that their tax dollars are spent, even if everything is perfectly in order and all of the school districts money has been spent exactly the way it should have been, we have to do an investigation in order to restore people’s faith in the way that their tax money is being spent,” Salisbury said.

According to police, Lawson did make some payments on the card but still owes the borough close to $5,000 in restitution.

In January, the mayor of Rankin told Channel 11 that Lawson’s role with the school district is entirely separate from her employment with the borough.

The Allegheny County confirms it’s reviewing the financial standing of the Woodland Hills School Board.

