Woodland Hills School District piloting mobile health clinic program

CHURCHILL, Pa. — On a sunny day, Woodland Hills School District is piloting a new idea.

“I like to think of us as a beacon of light in our community, so this is something that is beautiful for our kids, beautiful for our families,” said BJ Grinage who’s the Woodland Hills High School Principal.

The district teamed up with Metro Community Health Center to regularly bring its mobile health clinic to the school grounds

“The connection between school, family, healthcare, education. It’s a community-based approach, I think when we can tie all those things together we can have a more holistic view of families and foster those relationships,” Grinage said.

The doctors and nurses in the community with free healthcare access not just for the students but for their families too.

“It’s important for you to care about your family as well as yourself. Some people are really big on their family having free healthcare and I think it’s a really nice thing at the school,” said Madison Sheffey who’s a junior at Woodland Hills High School.

Whether it’s a physical or vaccine or eye exam, this access is now just steps away. Long term, the hope is that a better healthy community will lead to a better education.

“At first you think of absenteeism. Sickness breads absenteeism, breads poor grades, poor outcomes. The more healthy our students are and the more healthy their families are the more they are able to attend school the better access to education and healthcare and the better overall impact on our community,” Grinage said.

This is just the first stop of the district. The mobile health clinic will be at Turtle Creek STEAM Academy on March 17th and Wilkins STEAM Academy on March 28th. All you have to do to sign up is call the school.

