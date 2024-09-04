Work begins on Pittsburgh street tree inventory project

PITTSBURGH — Work began over the weekend on Pittsburgh’s street tree inventory project.

The project will use artificial intelligence to inventory trees along the city’s streets so that leaders can learn how to keep them healthy and support the environment.

“We have to keep looking forward for ways to innovate and improve our city processes,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. “This new inventory process will allow us to use new technologies to better leverage our data in a way that provides a clear path forward for addressing inequities in how and where we plant street trees.”

The project is part of a pilot program and is a team effort from the Department of Public Works Forestry Division, Shade Tree Commission, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Natural Resources and the Davey Resource Group.

Scanning began on Sept. 1 and is expected to last between six and eight weeks.

Neighbors may see vehicles with equipment driving through their streets and scanning trees.

