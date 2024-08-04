Local

Work in Westmoreland County community expected to impact water access for residents

By WPXI.com News Staff

Work in Westmoreland County community expected to impact water access for residents A community in Westmoreland County may experience issues with their water pressure on Tuesday.

By WPXI.com News Staff

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A community in Westmoreland County may experience issues with their water pressure on Tuesday.

Some people who live in the Forward Township area could lose access to their water at 7 a.m.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will be making upgrades to the water system at that time.

The following streets will be impacted:

  • Rainbow Run Road
  • Ella Hollow
  • Tunnel Hollow Road
  • Harley Drive
  • Paulick Lane
  • Hepler Lane

Work is expected to last for 8 to 12 hours.

A water buffalo will be set up at the intersection of Rainbow Run Road at the Ella Hollow Bible Church lot at 3429 Rainbow Run Road.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Teenager attacked after working his shift at Kennywood
  • Load shift sends steel beam through cab of truck in Beaver County; driver taken to hospital
  • Scottie Scheffler comes from behind to win gold
  • VIDEO: Man shot, killed in doorway of Mount Oliver home, police say
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read