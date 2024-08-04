Work in Westmoreland County community expected to impact water access for residents

FORWARD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A community in Westmoreland County may experience issues with their water pressure on Tuesday.

Some people who live in the Forward Township area could lose access to their water at 7 a.m.

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County will be making upgrades to the water system at that time.

The following streets will be impacted:

Rainbow Run Road

Ella Hollow

Tunnel Hollow Road

Harley Drive

Paulick Lane

Hepler Lane

Work is expected to last for 8 to 12 hours.

A water buffalo will be set up at the intersection of Rainbow Run Road at the Ella Hollow Bible Church lot at 3429 Rainbow Run Road.

