Worker hospitalized after pallets fall on him at food distribution warehouse in Findlay Township

FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A worker was hospitalized after an accident at a food distribution warehouse.

Witnesses at the scene told Channel 11 that a man was moving pallets inside Gordon’s Food Service in Findlay Township when they fell on him.

That worker was taken to a hospital, but at this time, it is unclear how badly they were injured.

Police are investigating and say the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been contacted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

