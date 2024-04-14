World’s first spiritual center dedicated to Saint Sharbel opens in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh now has the world’s first spiritual center dedicated to Saint Sharbel.

Saint Sharbel was a 19th-century monk credited with thousands of healings.

The Saint Sharbel Spiritual Life Center offers scripture studies and retreats.

More than 125 people attended the opening of the center, including Bishop David Zubik.

It is located next to the Our Lady of Victory Maronite Catholic Church on Crane Avenue in Beechview. The building was formerly the Epiphany Spiritual Life Center.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Mass will be held daily at 11 a.m.

