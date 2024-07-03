WVU police issue campus warning after burglary incidents

Local

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University police issued a campus warning after two burglaries on Tuesday morning.

One burglary happened at 633 North Spruce Street, a university-owned building, while the other happened off-campus.

The university said a cleaning crew arrived at the building on North Spruce Street and found three people, two men and a woman, who were not authorized to be there.

The three suspects ran away.

One person was arrested in the off-campus burglary.

The university said the incidents are not connected.

