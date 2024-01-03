XFL and USFL identify which teams will feature in new merged league

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Maulers will not return in 2024, as one of eight teams in a new spring football league, called the United Football League, formed through the merger of the XFL and USFL.

The UFL said Monday it will include four teams each from the XFL and USFL, both of which had eight teams. Monday’s news comes after the league Sunday formally announced its launch, sharing its name and leadership. The UFL will begin its 2024 season March 30, with each team playing 10 games.

XFL teams joining the UFL include the Arlington Renegades, D.C. Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks and San Antonio Brahmas. Former USFL teams in the new league are the Houston Roughnecks, Birmingham Stallions, Memphis Showboats and Michigan Panthers. Both the XFL and USFL had teams in Houston and the UFL said it has kept the USFL’s Houston Gamblers, but renamed the team as the Roughnecks, the moniker for the city’s former XFL team. The eight teams will be grouped in two conferences, one that includes the USFL teams and the other with the XFL clubs.

