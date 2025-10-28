Years after toddler starved to death, community members put her to rest

OAKMONT, Pa. — Years after a toddler was beaten and starved to death in an Oakmont home, she was finally laid to rest.

Three-year-old Bella Seachrist‘s death in 2020 rocked the tight-knit Oakmont community. Community members gathered on Tuesday morning to honor the little girl’s life and lay her to rest at Plum Creek Cemetery

Three people were convicted for their roles in Bella’s death: her father, her stepmother and her stepaunt.

Channel 11 reporter Addison Albert attended the service for Bella and will share more tonight starting at 4 p.m.

