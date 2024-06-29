Youngstown State University goes on lockdown for shooting suspect seen on campus

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University went under a lockdown Friday after a shooting suspect was seen on campus.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the suspect in a recent shooting near Phelps and Commerce Street in Downtown Youngstown was spotted in the Wick Avenue parking deck on YSU’s campus.

WFMJ reports that the entire university was on lockdown, with students and the public being asked to stay off campus.

The suspect was not found in the parking deck and remains at large, WFMJ reports. He was described as a Black male wearing a white shirt, grey sweat pants and a black backpack.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

