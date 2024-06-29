Local

Youngstown State University goes on lockdown for shooting suspect seen on campus

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

WPXI Back to School Generic Generic pictures from schools in the Pittsburgh area (Cox Media Group)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University went under a lockdown Friday after a shooting suspect was seen on campus.

NBC affiliate WFMJ reports that the suspect in a recent shooting near Phelps and Commerce Street in Downtown Youngstown was spotted in the Wick Avenue parking deck on YSU’s campus.

WFMJ reports that the entire university was on lockdown, with students and the public being asked to stay off campus.

The suspect was not found in the parking deck and remains at large, WFMJ reports. He was described as a Black male wearing a white shirt, grey sweat pants and a black backpack.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh couple waits in fear as city-owned duplex collapses next door
  • 4 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pittsburgh region, NWS says
  • Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive
  • VIDEO: Juneteenth celebration organizer still waiting on funds Pittsburgh City Council approved for event
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read