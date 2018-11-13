0 Amazon passes on Pittsburgh, announces selection of NYC, Northern Virginia for HQ2

UPDATE: Amazon has passed on Pittsburgh as the location for its second headquarters, instead choosing both New York City and Arlington, Virginia, as the sites for its second headquarters, the company announced on its website Tuesday morning.

The company plans to invest $5 billion and hire more than 50,000 people across the two locations.

Officials announced Tuesday that the company will also create a new Center of Excellence for its operations business in Nashville. The center is expected to create more than 5,000 jobs.

“We are excited to build new headquarters in New York City and Northern Virginia,” Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon said Tuesday in a statement.. “These two locations will allow us to attract world-class talent that will help us to continue inventing for customers for years to come.”

ORIGINAL STORY: The New York City and Washington, D.C., metro areas are splitting Amazon’s planned second headquarters project, according to a Wall Street Journal report Monday night. The official announcement could be made as soon as Tuesday, the media outlet said, citing unnamed “people familiar with the matter.”

Politico published a similar report early Tuesday, also citing unnamed sources.

The news outlets reported that the company has settled on New York’s Long Island City as well as Crystal City, Virginia, across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C.

Losing dibs on the tech giant’s proposed HQ2 and a projected 50,000 jobs would be tough news for boosters in a host of other cities that tried to lure Amazon as it promised a major headquarters expansion beyond its Seattle base.

Amazon generated enormous attention with its very public call out last year for cities interested in landing the project.

