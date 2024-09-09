James Earl Jones, voice of Darth Vader in ‘Star Wars’, dies at 93

James Earl Jones, the actor best known for voicing Darth Vader in “Star Wars”, has died at age 93.

His representative confirmed his death to NBC News on Monday.

Jones earned two Tony Awards, two Emmy awards, an Academy Award and a Grammy during his career.

Jones moved to New York City to follow his dream of acting after two years in the Army. He worked as a janitor while studying at the American Theatre Wing.

He made his Broadway debut in the play “Sunrise at Campobello” in the late 1950s, NBC reports.

Jones moved from Broadway to television and then onto movies, where he was chosen to voice Darth Vader for the “Star Wars” franchise.

He also starred in “Conan the Barbarian” alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger and was the voice of Mufasa in Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Jones was awarded his Academy Award in 2011 for a prolific career.

