  • Rail cars carrying trash derail in Pennsylvania

    WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) - Crews are on the scene cleaning up after at least 16 containers carrying trash on a freight train derailed in Pennsylvania.

    The Reading Eagle reports it happened when the Norfolk Southern rail cars went off the tracks dumping garbage behind a restaurant in Wyomissing around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy equipment was brought in the clear the debris.

    Residents are complaining about the smell.

    There are no reports of injuries.

