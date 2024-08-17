Pirates put Andrew McCutchen on 10-day injured list

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates have placed designated hitter Andrew McCutchen on the 10-day injured list.

The team says McCutchen is dealing with left knee inflammation.

McCutchen left the team’s game with knee discomfort in the seventh inning Friday when he came up hobbling while running to first base on a single.

Infielder Alika Williams has been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to take McCutchen’s roster spot. He’s appeared in 25 games with the Pirates this season at shortstop and second base and has hit .210 with a .536 OPS.

Our partners at Pittsburgh Baseball Now report that Oneil Cruz will serve as the team’s designated hitter on Saturday against Seattle. Isaiah Kiner-Falefa is taking McCutchen’s usual leadoff spot on the lineup.

