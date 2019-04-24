Study: Women snore just as loudly, often as men

A new study shows that everyone snores, even if you don't think you do.
Israeli researchers studied nearly 2,000 patients who were enrolled at a sleep disorders clinic.
Roughly 72 percent of the women participants reported that they snored, but in reality, it was closer to 88 percent. The women also reported that their snoring was mild when it was actually just as loud as the men's snoring in the study.
Speaking of the men, they more accurately reported that yes, they do snore, and yes, it is loud.
While snoring can be bothersome for other people trying to sleep, it can also be a warning sign for sleep apnea.
The study was led by researchers from the Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel and published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.
