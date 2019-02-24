  • Pittsburgh's mayor travels to Israel for conference, honors Tree of Life victims

    JERUSALEM - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is in Israel for a conference, as well as to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue last year.

    The 33rd annual International Mayor’s Conference is a global meeting of government, technology and energy leaders that studies leading examples of sustainable development, according to a news release.

    Organizers paid all costs for travel and no city taxpayer dollars were used.

    The mayor also visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where a second memorial has been created for the 11 people killed Oct. 27 in Squirrel Hill.

    It was the deadliest act of anti-Semitism in U.S. history. According to a tweet, Peduto planted an olive tree in their memory.

    Peduto returns to the United States on Friday.

