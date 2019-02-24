Pittsburgh's mayor travels to Israel for conference, honors Tree of Life victims

JERUSALEM - Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is in Israel for a conference, as well as to honor the victims of the deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue last year.
The 33rd annual International Mayor’s Conference is a global meeting of government, technology and energy leaders that studies leading examples of sustainable development, according to a news release.
Organizers paid all costs for travel and no city taxpayer dollars were used.
Made a special visit to the 9-11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where they have created a second Memorial. This one is for the victims of Tree of Life. Planted an olive tree in their memory. pic.twitter.com/M6OK9DigAw— bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 24, 2019
The mayor also visited the 9/11 Memorial in Jerusalem, where a second memorial has been created for the 11 people killed Oct. 27 in Squirrel Hill.
It was the deadliest act of anti-Semitism in U.S. history. According to a tweet, Peduto planted an olive tree in their memory.
Peduto returns to the United States on Friday.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- Wife of rabbi at Tree of Life during shooting speaks out against death penalty
- Tree of Life synagogue shooting suspect arraigned on new charges in federal court
- Mayor Peduto talks about controversial, proposed gun reform law
- VIDEO: Mayor Peduto calls out DA for gun control comments, says 'arrest me'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}