PITTSBURGH - Elected officials, community leaders, local sports teams and more are marking one year since tragedy at Tree of Life synagogue.
Today, we honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy.— Pirates (@Pirates) October 27, 2019
Their memory will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world.#StrongerThanHate pic.twitter.com/8JyPD1GImA
Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 27, 2019
Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate. https://t.co/2da7ELexFN
#Pittsburgh will forever remember the 11 victims of Tree of Life (or L’Simcha), Dor Hadash, & New Light who we lost one year ago today on October 27, 2018 in Squirrel Hill. pic.twitter.com/a4LA7KsTGQ— City of Pittsburgh (@CityPGH) October 27, 2019
It’s been one year since 11 Pennsylvanians were killed during a shooting at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.— Stronger Than Hate❤️ (@GovernorTomWolf) October 27, 2019
Today we remember those we lost and come together as a commonwealth to stand united as neighbors. pic.twitter.com/bYRS9YSCf2
We will forever remember the 11 victims of Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Congregation, Congregation Dor Hadash & New Light Congregation who we lost 1 year ago today on October 27, 2018.#StrongerThanHate #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/nkoTXeoydT— Tree Of Life * Or L'Simcha Congregation (@treeoflifepgh) October 27, 2019
We will never forget 🙏— Pgh Public Schools (@PPSnews) October 27, 2019
Joyce Fienberg
Dr. Richard Gottfried
Rose Mallinger
Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz
Cecil Rosenthal
David Rosenthal
Bernice Simon
Sylvan Simon
Daniel Stein
Melvin Wax
Irving Younger
Remember. Repair. Together.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) October 27, 2019
On this day and every day, Port Authority remembers. We honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy, and offer our continued solidarity and support to unite against hate. pic.twitter.com/tjF4IPIdBm
My prayers remain with the victims, their families and friends, and all those who worship at the Tree of Life Synagogue.— Senator Pat Toomey (@SenToomey) October 27, 2019
