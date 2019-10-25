PITTSBURGH - A Pitt student is remembering and honoring victims of the shooting that occurred at the Tree of Life Synagogue. Her father was one of the first police officers to arrive at the scene, and he was shot in the hand.
"I got the message, and it was very blunt: 'Your father was shot.' Instantly, it felt like the white noise started ringing and the just the 'no, no, no, no,' like, not him," Caroline Mead said.
She was at work when she got the message.
On Channel 11 News at 5:30, Mead talks with Rick Earle about what happened that day, how her father likely saved many more lives, and how she's now working to honor those who died.
