When Michele Rosenthal heard the terrible news of a shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue, she had no doubt.
"I knew where my brothers were that day," she said.
They were always at Tree of Life.
"I imagined the worst," she told Channel 11's David Johnson.
Rosenthal lost her brothers, Cecil and David Rosenthal, in the attack. They were unofficial greeters at the synagogue. In Squirrell Hill, you didn't have to be a member of Tree of Life to have met them; they were seemingly everywhere with their smiles.
"They loved to say hello to people. They loved to be included in stuff. They wanted to be a part of this community," Michele Rosenthal said.
Rosenthal has struggled over the past year.
"I looked at a picture the other day from a year ago when my husband and I were having dinner with my parents and my brothers, and I can't believe what's happened this year," she said.
Rosenthal is a strong person, but one with a hole in her heart.
"You don't forget. You just figure out how to wake up every morning," she said.
