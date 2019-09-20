We're getting our first look at the poster for the upcoming movie, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
The poster featuring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers was released Friday on Twitter.
This Thanksgiving, we could all use a little kindness. #ABeautifulDayMovie 11.22.19 pic.twitter.com/h9Et4HycjK— A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) September 20, 2019
The film, directed by Marielle Heller, and is based on a story by journalist Tom Junod about how he and Rogers became friends.
The film is set for release this Thanksgiving.
