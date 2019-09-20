  • 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' movie poster released

    We're getting our first look at the poster for the upcoming movie, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." 

    The poster featuring Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers was released Friday on Twitter. 

    The film, directed by Marielle Heller, and is based on a story by journalist Tom Junod about how he and Rogers became friends. 

    The film is set for release this Thanksgiving.

