  • 'Zero tolerance' for intoxication, misbehavior at Kenny Chesney concert

    PITTSBURGH - City of Pittsburgh officials say they'll be cracking down on underage drinking, public drunkenness and any violence surrounding this weekend's Kenny Chesney concert at Heinz Field.

    Dozens of city police officers, both in uniform and plainclothes, will patrol the North Shore parking lots and area surrounding the stadium, according to a release by the city.

    Paramedics will also be stationed inside and outside of Heinz Field.

    “There will be zero tolerance for intoxication, underage drinking and misbehavior,” said public safety director Wendell Hissrich. “Individuals will be cited and/or arrested.”  

    The focus on safety and security should come as no surprise to people who have attended the Chesney concert in the past. Parking lots have been trashed and numerous people cited for out-of-control behavior.

    In addition to police officers walking through the crowds, people can also expect to see:

    • Mounted units from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and Allegheny County police
    • River rescue patrolling the rivers to enforce boating and drinking laws
    • U.S. Coast Guard on the rivers to enforce loitering, anchoring, stopping and drifting laws

     

    Parking lots will open at 1 p.m. Saturday. According to city officials, people who show up early to wait outside closed lots will be asked to leave until the lots open.

    The Gateway Clipper Fleet will offer shuttle service from Station Square to the North Shore. Information can be found on their website.

    Drones will not be permitted.

