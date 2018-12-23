NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - One person has been rushed to the hospital after a fire in Westmoreland County.
Firefighters are still working to contain the blaze that was reported around 9:45 a.m. on Center Street in North Huntingdon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
