ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Education Association and Sto-Rox School District teachers held a demonstration before a school meeting Thursday night.
They claim 18 teachers have been seriously injured in school this year, mostly from breaking up school fights. Some of them had to be hospitalized.
And they said the district isn't doing anything about the problem.
The president of the Sto-Rox Education Association, Ben Engelherd, said he was told he would be on the agenda to publicly speak Thursday night, but the board president said that wasn't the kind of meeting they scheduled. It was not open for public comment – it was only a meeting for staff.
However, he was eventually allowed to speak after the meeting.
"Teachers and para-professionals have been hospitalized. We've had some that have missed work because of their injuries," said Engelherd.
Teachers said this has been a growing issue since the first day of class, but some school board members said they felt blindsided and attacked.
The vice president of the board wanted to know why they were just now hearing of the issues.
Engelherd said they contacted who they were told to contact and said they were told not to contact the school board.
