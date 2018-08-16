A local abuse survivor is calling for Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik to resign in the wake of a devastating grand jury report detailing decades of child abuse in that diocese and others.
Tim Bendig was one of many young boys allegedly abused and raped by Father Anthony Cipolla. Bendig says he was first called a liar by then-Bishop Donald Wuerl when he spoke out.
He says feels vindicated by this week’s grand jury report that mentions Wuerl and Zubik repeatedly and accused them of a coverup.
“For the good of the church, for the healing of survivors, victims, young and old, I think it’s best for him to step aside,” Bendig said.
The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, also called for Zubik to step down.
“Most other U.S. bishops have admitted, at some level ... that cover ups have happened,” the group said in a statement. “In this sense, Zubik is a callous and dangerous outlier.”
Zubik has denied there was a coverup in the diocese and previously said he wouldn’t resign.
“I’m not named for any activity that would be a break of the trust the Pope places in me, and we’re certainly doing a number of good things in the diocese that I would want to see continue,” he said.
