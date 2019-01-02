Arrest made after report of gun held to man's head during robbery

PITTSBURGH - A gun was held to a man’s head during a robbery Monday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood, police said.
Camron Clanton, 19, was arrested during the investigation into the robbery, which was reported just after noon at the corner of Mellon and Hays streets.
Police said someone called 911 and provided a description of the man seen holding a gun to the other man’s head.
Moments after responding, officers encountered Clanton, who matched the description of the possible robber, police said.
As officers were about to conduct a pat-down, Clanton admitted to having a gun, police said.
Officers recovered a stolen Glock .40-caliber pistol and stamp bags of heroin from Clanton, police said.
Police were unable to locate the victim of the robbery.
