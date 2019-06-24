CLAIRTON, Pa. - Another bear has been spotted in our area, this time in Clairton.
Clairton police said the bear was seen in the area of State Route 837 and Miller Road.
Police said the bear is about 2 years old and 150 pounds.
There have been quite a few bear sightings over the last few weeks.
We told you about ones spotted in Bethel Park, Penn Hills, Jefferson Hills and Cecil Township.
