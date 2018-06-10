  • Dozens gather outside Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to support long-time cartoonist Rob Rogers

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Dozens of protesters gathered outside the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette to support long-time cartoonist Rob Rogers.

    Rogers has been drawing political cartoons since 1993.

    But in the last few weeks, many of his controversial cartoons haven't been making the paper.

    They've covered topics like immigration, racism and the National Football League.

    The story has now gained national attention.

    Participants told Channel 11 they hope their action will hold the Post-Gazette accountable.

    In a statement to the Washington Post, the Post-Gazette's publisher and editor-in-chief said this is an internal, personnel matter that has little to do with politics, ideology or President Trump.

