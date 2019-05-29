Chelsa Wagner speaks with Channel 11 for first time since release of body-cam video

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner is speaking with Channel 11 for the first time since the release of body-cam video of the incident in Detroit.
Investigators said Wagner grabbed a police officer while they were arresting her husband for disorderly conduct.
Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were in Detroit for a concert earlier that night.
Don't forget to download the WPXI News App so you can follow developments on stories from Allegheny County. CLICK HERE to find out how.
"They didn't file these charges until the day after they received notice from our attorneys that we were filing suit against them," Wagner said.
Wagner said her lawsuit against the city of Detroit won't move forward until the criminal charges play out.
She's charged with one felony count of obstruction, while her husband faces one charge of disorderly conduct.
"We're fully confident that as this legal system plays its course that we will be fully vindicated," Wagner said/
PREVIOUS STORIES:
- Allegheny Co. official to face trial in Detroit following hotel altercation
- Chelsa Wagner, husband plead not guilty in Detroit hotel incident
- Allegheny Co. official, husband to turn themselves in for charges in Detroit
- Report: Police video shows Chelsa Wagner swearing, grabbing officer at Detroit hotel
- Detroit police: Chelsa Wagner showed 'level of intoxication' during incident
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}