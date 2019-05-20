PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh officials said Monday that the city will not enforce gun legislation signed into law in April until a court rules on its legality.
The legislation -- which makes it illegal to load, brandish, display, discharge, point or otherwise use an assault weapon within the city -- passed a final Pittsburgh City Council vote 6-3 on April 2. One week later, Mayor Bill Peduto signed it.
The legislation, which also gives courts the power to take weapons from people deemed to be a risk, was set to take effect in June.
Breaking: at court hearing this morning, city agrees not to enforce new gun laws until court rules on legality. #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) May 20, 2019
