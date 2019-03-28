  • Constable being credited with helping save teens life after shooting at movie theater

    Updated:

    NORTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A local constable is being credited with helping save a teenagers life after a shooting at a movie theater.

    Constable Tom Duncan was working at the Crown Center Mall in North Franklin Township when he got a call about a fight at the Regal Hollywood Theater.

    RELATED: Off-duty firefighter hears gunshot, runs back into local theater to help victim

    As he arrived, a shot was fired hitting a teenager involved in the leg.

    Duncan handcuffed the shooter and then began treating the teenager, using a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding.

    “It feels good to help somebody,” he said.

    The life saving training Duncan received weeks earlier that he believes saved the victim’s life on Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories