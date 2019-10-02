PITTSBURGH - A convicted child sex offender, who was released to a halfway house near the victim's family home earlier this year, will go back to prison for violating parole.
The federal government in July asked to revoke the supervised release of Scott Tyree after he was accused of violating his parole by visiting pornographic websites.
Target 11's Rick Earle learned Wednesday that Tyree will now serve two years in prison and when released will be sent to Central Pennsylvania to live.
Tyree was transferred to a halfway house on the Boulevard of the Allies earlier this year after serving 17 years in a federal prison in North Carolina.
Breaking: convicted child sex offender Scott Tyree released to halfway house near victim's family home ordered to serve two years in prison for violating probation and when released will be sent to central Pa. to live. Details tonight at 5 #wpxi pic.twitter.com/N0cbW7ozsn— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) October 2, 2019
Tyree kidnapped and raped 13-year-old Alicia Kozakiewicz from her Allegheny County home in 2002. He held her captive in the basement of his Virginia home, where he raped and tortured her. Acting on a tip, police raided Tyree's home days later and found Kozakiewicz alive.
While Kozakiewicz no longer lives in the area, her family is still here.
In February, Target 11's Rick Earle was the first to report that Tyree was living in Pittsburgh. Earle was also the first person to tell Kozakiewicz.
Earle's reporting raised red flags and got members of Congress to question the system that would allow him to be relocated to a city where he has no ties other than the crime he committed.
