Cops: Women vanished with Le'Veon Bell's jewelry worth $500K

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP)— Authorities say two female acquaintances vanished with more than half a million dollars in jewelry from star NFL running back Le'Veon Bell's Florida home.
Hollywood police say Bell returned from the gym May 25 and found the women gone and his jewelry missing. The police report obtained by The Associated Press refers to the two women as Bell's girlfriends.
Bell said items in his closet were in disarray and all his jewelry was missing, including two gold chains with diamonds, a black panther pendant with black and white diamonds and a Rolex. They total $520,000. Police said they are investigating.
Bell practiced with the New York Jets on Tuesday for the first time since signing with them in March. He signed a four-year, $52.5 million deal — including $35 million guaranteed —after sitting out last season with Pittsburgh in a contract dispute.
