EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Crews will demolish one of the houses damaged by the Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh.
Channel 11 has learned demolition crews will begin tearing down the home at 7 a.m. Friday.
Dozens of residents who lived in homes and an apartment building on Electric Avenue were evacuated when the Route 30 slid 30 to 40 feet April 7.
WPXI's Gabriella DeLuca is there and will have the very latest coming up on Channel 11 News at Noon.
