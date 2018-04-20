  • Crews demolish house damaged by Route 30 landslide

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Crews will demolish one of the houses damaged by the Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh.

    Channel 11 has learned demolition crews will begin tearing down the home at 7 a.m. Friday. 

    Dozens of residents who lived in homes and an apartment building on Electric Avenue were evacuated when the Route 30 slid 30 to 40 feet April 7.   

