    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Crews continue to work on the Route 30 slide that forced the evacuation of dozens and destroyed homes and an apartment building.  

    PennDOT officials gave Channel 11 access to the Route 30 slide up close, and from a new vantage point.  

    It's the first time Channel 11 has been able to get a look at the slide from Route 30. 

    WPXI's Marlisa Goldsmith was there and talked with officials.  Watch to found out what she's learned about the progress for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

