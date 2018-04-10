  • Gov. Wolf to tour site of Route 30 landslide

    Updated:

    EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will take a tour Tuesday of the area impacted by the Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh.  

    PHOTOS: Residents evacuated after apartment building, road collapses due to landslide

    Related Headlines

    Wolf will also meet with state and local officials and get an update on the progress on the stabilization of the hillside and cleanup.  

    Early Saturday morning, three of the four lanes of Route 30 slid 30 to 40 feet into apartment buildings below on Electric Avenue.  Dozens of residents were evacuated and are staying at nearby hotels.  

    WPXI will be in East Pittsburgh when the Wolf tours the site We'll have an update on Channel 11 News at Noon. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Wolf to tour site of Route 30 landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Displaced residents of Route 30 landslide to get assistance

  • Headline Goes Here

    What to do if you suspect your home is in danger of a landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    11 things to know about Route 30 landslide, collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews clearing debris from Route 30 landslide, building collapse