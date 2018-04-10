EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will take a tour Tuesday of the area impacted by the Route 30 landslide in East Pittsburgh.
Wolf will also meet with state and local officials and get an update on the progress on the stabilization of the hillside and cleanup.
Early Saturday morning, three of the four lanes of Route 30 slid 30 to 40 feet into apartment buildings below on Electric Avenue. Dozens of residents were evacuated and are staying at nearby hotels.
WPXI will be in East Pittsburgh when the Wolf tours the site We'll have an update on Channel 11 News at Noon.
