Defense rests without calling any witnesses in Westmoreland Co. sheriff's trial

The defense team for Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held, who is accused of having members of his department campaign for him while on the clock, has rested without calling any witnesses or submitting any evidence.
PREVIOUS: Judge releases video of Westmoreland Co. deputy asking for campaign donations
The trial began Monday. Several members of the department have testified about tasks they had been asked to perform for Held's re-election campaign.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11's Damany Lewis was in court this afternoon and will have a full report on 11 News at 5.
