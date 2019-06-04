  • Verdict reached in trial for mother charged after baby dies from fentanyl

    PITTSBURGH - Jurors reached a verdict Tuesday in the trial for Jhenia Pratt, 23, who was charged with homicide after an 18-month-old baby died from ingesting fentanyl.

    Pratt was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and endangering the welfare of children. She was not guilty on charges of first and third-degree murder.

    The charges stem from an April 2018 incident when police responded to an East Hills apartment for a report of a baby who was not breathing.

    The baby, Charlette Napper-Talley, later died at Children's Hospital.

    Lab results showed she had ingested a designer form of fentanyl after drinking from a sippy cup filled with the drug.

