East Pittsburgh council holds first meeting since shooting death of Antwon Rose

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The East Pittsburgh council met Tuesday night for the first time since Antwon Rose was killed by an officer they had sworn in just hours earlier.
Several demonstrators were at the meeting tonight, but their main goal was to ask the mayor of the community and council members questions and express concern they have about the police department's policies when it comes to use of force.
Channel 11's Michele Newell was at the meeting and talked to the mayor of East Pittsburgh. Hear from him for the first time since the death of Antwon Rose -- tonight on 11 at 11.
