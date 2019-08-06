WHITEHALL BOROUGH, Pa. - It's been more than three months since Elizabeth Wiesenfeld disappeared from her home in Whitehall, but investigators said they are close to announcing an update.
Channel 11's Rick Earle talked to District Attorney Stephen Zappala on Tuesday about the case and learned there's been a lot going on behind the scenes.
"We have not found her body, but that does not preclude us from prosecuting it. It's very interesting in terms of the evidence which has been developed. It's a very tight timeline," Zappala said.
Relatives reported the 67-year-old missing after she failed to show up at work.
Police searched her home and found blood in her bed and some items missing.
>>PREVIOUS: Search warrant unveils new details in investigation of Whitehall woman's disappearance
Douglas Berry, a person of interest, was arrested on an unrelated gun charge. Investigators say he had done odd jobs for Wiesenfeld and they believe he was seen on surveillance video using her ATM card.
Zappala would not say specifically when the new developments would be released but said it would be "very soon."
